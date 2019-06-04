Ngqulwana withdraws Electoral Court challenge against ATM

Political party the ATM said in a statement on Tuesday that Buyisile Ngqulwana had withdrawn his challenge of the ATM a day before the matter was to be heard in the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg.

The ATM said in a statement that the party had been vindicated. “Arrogating as the Secretary General of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ, Ngqulwana had been a bogus agent with no locus standing, and no case whatsoever,” the ATM said in the statement.

The party said that Ngqulwana had caused harm to the ATM and compromised some of its senior leaders through his actions. It accused him of lying and making empty threats.

“He has caused significant harm to the good name of the ATM, and his deceit also compromised some of the senior leaders of our organisation.”

The ATM said it was briefing its lawyers on possible legal action against Ngqulwana “in order to restore the dignity of ATM so flagrantly tarnished by fraudulent accusations”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

