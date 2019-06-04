Ramaphosa must provide policy certainty, address Eskom issues – ACDP

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to provide policy certainty, address the financial crisis at Eskom and recover ill-gotten gains to help boost the country’s declining economy.

Figures released earlier in the day showed that South Africa had experienced its worst quarterly GDP in 10 years.

“The ACDP is extremely disappointed at the 3.2 per cent contraction in GDP for the first quarter of 2019, the worst contraction in ten years, since the global financial crisis in 2009,” said ACDP MP and spokesperson on finance, Steve Swart.

“The ACDP calls on President Ramaphosa and his newly-appointed cabinet to take the necessary steps to stimulate economic growth by, among others, addressing the growing financial crisis at Eskom, (as well as at other SOEs, such as SAA), providing policy certainty, (for example on the land and visa issues) and holding all those involved in state capture and corruption accountable, and recovering ill-gotten gains.”

These steps would go some way to restore business and investor confidence in the country, said Swart, and would help to kick-start the economy and contribute to job creation.

While the SA Reserve Bank and economists expected the contraction, the figure was far worse than expected.

The mining, manufacturing and agriculture sector were significantly down, with strikes and load-shedding contributing to the decrease.

“While we trust that this contraction will not be repeated in the second quarter (which would result in the country experiencing a technical recession – two quarters of negative growth), higher electricity tariffs, possible load-shedding, low business confidence and low domestic and global demand will put further pressure on GDP growth,” said Swart.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.