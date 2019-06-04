ANCYL members call for disbandment of youth league leadership

African National Congress Youth League members said on Tuesday that they wanted the leadership of the Youth League disbanded.

Youth league members gathered at ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg to deliver a memorandum which they said should be accepted by the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The aggrieved members said they would wait outside Luthuli House until the leadership of the youth league was available to receive their memorandum.

One of the protesting ANCYL members, Revivalist Kolobe Mamabolo, said: “We are saying we need the SG to receive our memorandum. The term of the people occupying the leadership has expired and we are saying they must appoint a new structure that will take us to the 26th conference.”

Among other grievances is the reason that the ANCYL leadership is too old.

The march will likely interrupt an ANC media briefing scheduled for 1pm on Tuesday as the ANC intends to outline the outcomes of the three-day Lekgotla at their headquarters in Johannesburg.

Part of the discussion at the ANC Lekgotla during the weekend was the party’s performance in the elections and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, scheduled for June 20.

Ramaphosa’s response on the reappointment of Pravin Gordhan as public enterprises minister may also be on the table for discussions as it follows the release of a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who suggested Ramaphosa take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan. According to Mkhwebane, he violated the constitution when he approved former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package.

Gordhan has taken the report on review.

(Additional reporting by Gopolang Chawane)

