Defence minister probes corruption allegations

Mapisa-Nqakula has noted the allegations circulating on social media alleging corruption in the department of military veterans involving senior managers of the department.

The military veterans department is attending to allegations of corruption within the department, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Saturday.

Mapisa-Nqakula had noted the allegations circulating on social media alleging corruption in the department of military veterans involving senior managers of the department, her ministry said in a statement.

“The minister is presently consulting with the acting director general of the department of military veterans, Lieutenant General (retired) D Mgwebi and other stakeholders, and will soon make an announcement on the allegations and the way forward,” the ministry said.

