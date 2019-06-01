Defence minister probes corruption allegations

The military veterans department is attending to allegations of corruption within the department, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Saturday.

Mapisa-Nqakula had noted the allegations circulating on social media alleging corruption in the department of military veterans involving senior managers of the department, her ministry said in a statement.

“The minister is presently consulting with the acting director general of the department of military veterans, Lieutenant General (retired) D Mgwebi and other stakeholders, and will soon make an announcement on the allegations and the way forward,” the ministry said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

