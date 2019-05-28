DA offers ANC Scopa chair position in Western Cape legislature

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it had decided to offer the position of chairperson of the provincial legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

In a statement, the party said the decision was made “in the interests of transparency, accountability, cooperative governance, and good democratic practice”.

DA chief whip in the Western Cape provincial legislature Mireille Wenger said in a statement: “Should the ANC accept, I trust that the party will work justly, fairly, and impartially to uphold the integrity of this crucial committee in the Western Cape provincial parliament in order to ensure transparent governance and accountability in our province.”

The position of Scopa chair is traditionally given to a member of the opposition party. The DA currently governs the Western Cape government, with the ANC as the official opposition.

The provincial Scopa chair was previously held by Ferlon Christians of the African Christian Democratic Party.

– African News Agency

