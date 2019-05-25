Politics 25.5.2019 11:46 am

Ramaphosa takes oath of office

Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng | Image: Instagram via @Mangwanya

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday took the oath of office at an event officiated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shortly before taking oath of office at Loftus Versfeld Stadium | Image by: Jacques Nelles

Ramaphosa had arrived moments earlier, accompanied by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. The lively crowd in the stadium erupted with cheers as Ramaphosa said, “So help me God”, raising his right hand on the podium.

– African News Agency (ANA)

