Ramaphosa takes oath of office

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday took the oath of office at an event officiated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa had arrived moments earlier, accompanied by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe. The lively crowd in the stadium erupted with cheers as Ramaphosa said, “So help me God”, raising his right hand on the podium.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.