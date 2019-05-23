DA wants premier to save Nelson Mandela Bay from ‘coalition of corruption’

DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said on Thursday that the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay had again proved it was incapable of governing the Metro after it spent less than half of the capital budget.

In a statement, Bhanga said the coalition, made up of the ANC, EFF, UDM and United Front, had spent just 41.9% of its capital budget for the current financial year.

He said the coalition would not be able to spend the capital budget in its entirety by the end of the 2018/19 financial year, which concludes on June 30.

Bhanga said the latest available figures showed the municipality had spent just over R892 million of its R2.1 billion budget, which meant it had less than 45 days to spend more than R1.2 billion.

“It is now clear that the ruling ANC-EFF-UDM coalition of corruption will not be able to spend its Capital Budget and the latest additional R200 million received from National Treasury by the end of the financial year.

If the City does not utilise all of this additional funding by the end of June, it will be forfeited back to National Treasury.”

Bhanga said he had written to newly elected premier Oscar Mabuyane requesting that the new administration urgently intervene in Nelson Mandela Bay’s administration.

“A further cause for concern is that should the City fail to appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer before thr end of June, it is likely to forfeit all grant funding not yet committed,” said Bhanga.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.