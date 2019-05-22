Ebrahim Rasool resigns as member of the Western Cape provincial legislature

Ebrahim Rasool on Wednesday announced he was not taking a position as a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature after leading the African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape elections campaign.

Rasool said he had tendered his resignation to the incoming speaker of the Western Cape provincial legislature, before being sworn-in as a member of the provincial legislature. Since 1994, Rassol had spent 14 years in the legislature as MPL, MEC in various portfolios, leader of the opposition and as Premier.

“While Western Cape politics was always robust, we can all point to the achievements in service delivery that underpinned successive administrations,” he said, further adding that when he was asked to lead the elections campaign of the ANC in the Western Cape Province, it was never with the intention to return to the Western Cape provincial legislature.

He said it was simply to help stem the ANC’s slide in the province and rebuild trust and excitement behind the Renewal Project headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape.

“I believe that across racial, class, religious and linguistic divides, all citizens are willing President Ramaphosa to succeed in fostering an inclusive unity, rebuilding a shared economy, re-establishing strong institutions with integrity and rooting out corruption and cleansing our society. I remain at the service of this Renewal Project.

“Over the last decade, my contribution to South Africa has been through the entity I founded in 2009, the World for All Foundation,” Rasool said.

“Through this, I have exported the South African model of opposing bigotry and injustice, fashioning win-win solutions and reconciliation, striving for an inclusive and shared society, and ensuring an economy that is growing and being shared among all.

“I will continue to do this but also accelerate my efforts to attract global investments to South Africa from markets with which I have some familiarity,” Rasool said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

