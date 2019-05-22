Politics 22.5.2019 04:28 pm

Parks Tau sworn in as Gauteng MPL

ANA
SALGA president and president of the United Cities and Local Governments Parks Tau delivers his acceptance speech during SALGA's National Conference held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 01 December 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

SALGA president and president of the United Cities and Local Governments Parks Tau delivers his acceptance speech during SALGA's National Conference held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 01 December 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The ANC Johannesburg Greater Region has congratulated him on his new position.

Former mayor Parks Tau has resigned from the city council to take up his new position as Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (MPL).

In a statement, the ANC Johannesburg Greater Region said: “We wish to also congratulate Comrade Tau on his swearing in as a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, and wish him all of the best in his new role.

“Comrade Tau’s contribution as president of the South African Local Government Association and as president of the United Cities of Local Governments put Johannesburg on the national and world map as a city capable of producing good leaders.

“We wish to express our gratitude to comrade Tau for having served the people of Johannesburg impeccably in the various leadership roles he was deployed to in the city since the dawn of democracy.

“His invaluable input in the development of the lives of the people of Johannesburg, and in local government in general, will be greatly missed.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
High court grants Tau leave to appeal Mashaba defamation judgment 15.3.2019
High court punishes Parks Tau for his ‘crude and shameful’ comments about Mashaba 10.2.2019
ANC collapsed council to protect Parks Tau and former finance MMC, alleges Mashaba 30.1.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition