Three days with no electricity in Umkomaas, IFP irked

Residents of Craigieburn and Umkomaas in KwaZulu-Natal have had no electricity for three days, prompting an outcry from the Inkatha Freedom Party, which on Wednesday said it had written to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Police Minister Bheki Cele to complain about the matter.

The chief whip in Parliament and Constituency Head for Craigieburn/Umkomaas, Narend Singh, said: “It is totally unacceptable that Eskom has failed to act swiftly in resolving this veritable crisis.

“We cannot expect the local economy to grow when small businesses and residents are hamstrung by crime and Eskom, which has shown a total disregard efficient and effective delivery of electricity.

“It is my hope that Ministers Gordhan and Cele will respond timeously to my request in urgently investigating this matter in Cragieburn/Ukomaas.”

Eskom claimed that the power outage was due to cable theft and the local police office has been mum on their investigation, if any has taken place yet, said Singh.

In his letter to the ministers, Singh requested to know how much cable was in fact stolen and where the police were when cable theft took place. He also wanted to know why the cable integrity was of such low measure that it was easy to steal.

Singh said he asked what steps Eskom and police had taken to ensure that cables are secured in future. He also inquired if remedial action will be taken by Eskom in order to compensate businesses and residents for losses they may have suffered, due to the tardiness and delays in restoring power.

“Due to the electricity blackout, water supply has been cut and is severely affecting residents, businesses and local government services, what steps have been taken to address this urgent matter?” asked Singh.

– African News Agency

