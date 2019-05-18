Western Cape ANC PEC overturns treasurer’s suspension

The Western Cape ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has overturned the decision taken earlier this week by the provincial working committee (PWC) to suspend provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion.

A majority of PEC members took the decision at a meeting on Friday night, ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement.

“She remains in her position. We have agreed to return a [R1 million elections campaign] donation received last week,” he said.

At the same meeting, the PEC further agreed on the political committee that should lead the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, and also resolved who would represent the ANC in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The PEC also agreed with a recommendation from the PWC that a parody Twitter account @NotPremierZille, which had been used to attack provincial ANC leaders, be investigated and that all ANC members be urged to stop commenting and insulting each other on social media.

The PEC also noted that the provincial conference was due to be held on June 30. However, due to the elections campaign, preparatory work for the conference could not be done. The PEC resolved to ask the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to allow for the provincial conference to take place from September 26 to 28 this year, Jacobs said.

The PEC congratulated Jacobs on his deployment as an MP, but tasked him to assist with the transition and also to take the ANC to the provincial conference.

– African News Agency (ANA)

