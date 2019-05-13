Maimane survives as DA leadership takes collective responsibility

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane remains the party leader until the next federal congress in 2021 and has the support of the highest decision-making structure, DA deputy federal chairperson Athol Trollip said on Monday.

“There has been much speculation about the future of our leader, Mmusi Maimane. We would like to state that Mr Maimane remains our leader until a federal congress, scheduled for 2021 decides otherwise,” Trollip said.

“Any talk of a change of a leadership before a federal congress must be dispelled. As the leadership of the party, at both a national and provincial level, we are unambiguous in our support for Mr Maimane who has led the DA with exemption since the 2015 Nelson Mandela Bay Federal Congress, and his unopposed election in 2018.”

The DA suffered significant loses in the 2019 general elections last week, losing 1.4 percent support from 22.23 percent in 2014 down to 20.77 percent this year.

During a media briefing following the DA’s federal executive meeting, Trollip said the losses suffered by the DA could not be attributed to an individual leader.

“As members of the federal executive, which controls and directs the activities of the party, and implements the decisions of the federal council, we all take responsibility for the outcomes of elections – whether good or bad,” he said.

”That burden does not sit on the shoulders of an individual.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.