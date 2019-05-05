Western Cape ANC denies coalition talks with other political parties

The African National Congress in the Western Cape has dismissed “false rumours spread with the intention to confuse voters” about it being in coalition talks with other political parties.

“No coalition talks are taking place between the ANC and any other political parties and none are being considered,” ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool said on Sunday.

“During last two weeks we have seen disgusting pamphlets and heard radio adverts created and circulated by the Democratic Alliance repeating this blatant lie,” he said.

It was the DA who had compromised their values when they joined the Economic Freedom Fighters in coalitions in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros after the 2016 local government elections. It was therefore hypocritical of the DA to present their coalition partner as obvious choice for the ANC when it was not, Rasool said.

The fact that the EFF had indicated a willingness to form coalitions with parties other than the DA after the elections did not imply or indicate that the ANC would consider entering into discussions with them.

“In 1999, we had won the majority vote in the Western Cape province, but because of the available choices at the time we decided to go into opposition and not compromise our values and enter into coalition government,” he said.

“Voters across the Western Cape province have embraced the reality that our country is poised to positively grow with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and with the renewal of our movement.

“The reality is that other political parties have realised that our movement is renewing and rejuvenating with President Ramaphosa leading the realignment of our movement back to our core principles and values of non-racialism, rule of law, and sustainable development,” Rasool said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.