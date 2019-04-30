Joburg provided more than 6,000 housing units in two years – Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday said the city had provided 6,261 housing units over the last two years.

He revealed this during his state of the city address (Soca) in which he also said the city would be delivering over 4,000 sites and service stands in the 2019 calendar year, substantially more than could be delivered by way of traditional RDP housing.

“We are beginning to roll back years of underspending on our critical service delivery infrastructure. Infrastructure failure has to be fixed in Johannesburg for the sake of our residents, and for the sake of our economy,” said Mashaba.

The mayor said the city could expect to have a mobile clinic operating in each of the city’s regions by July 2019.

“I am pleased to report that the city will be able to increase these mobile clinics to 10, taking primary medical care to communities far removed from clinics or hospitals,” he said.

While Mashaba was speaking, members of the opposition African National Congress (ANC) walked out of the chamber in protest.

On the eve of Workers’ Day on Wednesday, Mashaba also said the city had initiated the in-sourcing of cleaning services in Johannesburg that would see approximately 1,500 cleaners employed.

He said their salaries would increase by a minimum of 50%, and with the added benefit of full-time employment.

The in-sourcing programme – when combining Pikitup, security personnel, and cleaning – will see the lives of 6,600 families benefit from improved household income, and the dignity of full-time employment, he added.

Mashaba thanked the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the role they had played in driving the in-sourcing programme. He said the multi-party government, which included the DA and EFF, had achieved enormous feats for the workers in the city, who had been abused by exploitative temporary work and compromised labour relations from the tripartite alliance.

“Your contribution is a demonstration that political parties can work together for the benefit of our residents in Johannesburg,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said in 2017 the city had announced the in-sourcing of security personnel in the city of Johannesburg.

It was a departure from the previous model of contracting security companies owned by politically-connected individuals who would receive, on average, R12,000 per security guard. The guards themselves were only paid R4,000 per month and often treated poorly by these companies.

At least 2,800 security guards have been in-sourced and were enjoying takehome salaries that have increased by a minimum of 50%, along with the benefits of full-time employment, Mashaba said.

“I stood with these guards when this phase of in-sourcing was implemented, and what it meant to them and their families cannot be described in words. Today, I am pleased to inform you that a further 800 security guards have received their appointment letters to start their employment in the city on 1 July 2019,” said Mashaba.

– African News Agency

