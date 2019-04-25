Ramaphosa bestows 2019 National Orders Awards

Late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa, celebrated artist Yvonne Chaka Chaka, veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu, and William Smith, who is well-known for teaching and demystifying maths and science, were among the 2019 recipients of the National Orders Awards.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday bestowed the National Orders Awards at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

The National Orders are the highest honour the president can bestow on a country’s citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

Although they are conferred by the president, the recipients are nominated by members of the public.

The orders celebrate individuals who have excelled; whose actions and works represent the triumph of the human spirit.

The six National Orders are the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

Veteran journalist and activist Mathata Tsedu was honoured for his contribution to journalism speaks about why he took up his pen as a weapon to fight for SA’s liberation.

“This is the only country we have and this South Africa has to work and for it to work it means each one of us has to do the best we can in whatever field,” Tsedu said.

Ramaphosa said it was fitting to hold the ceremony to thank those who had faithfully discharged their duty to their communities, to their fellow citizens and to their country.

“You have shown that, as South Africans, we can render service to the republic in many different ways. I wish to congratulate you, as well as the families of those who are being recognised posthumously.

“You have done your duty. You have made your country proud,” said Ramaphosa.

– African News Agency

