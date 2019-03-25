Women Forward party calls for castration of rapists

The Women Forward political party will fight for the castration of rapists, child molesters and abusers, its leader Nana Ngobese-Nxumalo said on Monday.

“I actually think rapists should be executed, but castration is the second best. Rape is the worst of all crime and at the moment the law’s response is pitiful. Being raped is a lifelong trauma that damages every part of your life in more ways than you can imagine,” she said.

Ngobese-Nxumalo said criminals give up their human rights when they totally disregard the human rights of others.

“The rapist should not get to go free, they are still a danger. Not everyone rapes so they can achieve orgasm. If that is all they are after, porn and masturbation or normal dating will suffice.”

She said rapists perpetrate their acts because they do not care about other human beings.

“They don’t care about consent, they don’t consider other people to be people. They like to put people in the position of being helpless because they are sadistic or like feeling powerful.”

The party is contesting the May 8 general elections.

Ngobese-Nxumalo was expected to launch the party manifesto in Rustenburg on March 30.

– African News Agency (ANA)

