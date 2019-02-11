IFP condemns dumping of babies

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Monday condemned the dumping of babies, saying it had become a growing social problem in South Africa.

The party said in a statement: “We are concerned about this tendency of dumping newly-born babies by some women which have almost become a daily occurrence. We appeal to the police to come up with stringent measures to deter would-be offenders. Women needed to be responsible and not take actions like throwing away babies who might have had a bright future ahead.”

This comes after a baby girl was found and rescued from a drain pipe in Durban.

The IFP said it was of the view that steps “to prevent unwanted and teenage pregnancies” should be encouraged.

IFP KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on social development Ncamisile Nkwanyana said: “Additionally, boys and men ought to be taught ‘to take greater responsibility for their children’, and community protection systems should be strengthened and ‘non-judgemental support’ provided to pregnant women.

“There is no excuse for the dumping and abandoning of babies and children. We urge prospective and new parents to visit any local or regional department of social development (DSD) office closest to them, and seek the services of a social worker.”

The party said it believed that one of the most effective ways to combat this “social ill” was to scale-up the use of contraception among sexually active women in order to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

