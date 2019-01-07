ANC will be here for another 107 years – Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa told a crowd of supporters today that the governing party would still be around in 107 years’ time.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the lower south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, in the Port Shepstone area, as part of a mobilisation campaign to get citizens to join in the party’s 107th birthday celebrations, which take place in the Durban area.

The ANC leadership – known as the top six – descended on KwaZulu-Natal today to garner support for the birthday celebrations, which will culminate in the party’s official manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Ramaphosa made a number of “blitz” appearances in Port Shepstone and surrounding areas, accompanied by the party’s provincial chairman, Sihle Zikalala. At the Port Shepstone taxi rank, he handed out ANC flyers inviting citizens to the celebrations and spoke to commuters and passers-by.

Ramaphosa also visited the controversial Masinenge housing project near Margate and interacted with residents who were set to benefit from the project, which has been beset with delays.

He told residents that the ANC was aware of a number of “new” parties that were entering the country’s political domain, but that they were considered “Mickey Mouse”. He was confident the ANC would win this year’s general election, he said.

“We are going to deliver, when we say we are going to deliver, we will deliver, even though it may take some time. We are the only organisation in the whole country committed to improving the lives of our people,” said Ramaphosa.

Secretary general Ace Magashule was deployed to the northern-most region of the province in Pongola, and party chairman Gwede Mantashe was in the Nkandla area, where former president Jacob Zuma lives.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte interacted with community members in the Shallcross and Chatsworth areas, while treasurer general Paul Mashatile took to the KwaDakuza (Stanger) area.

Deputy president David Mabuza campaigned in the Newcastle area. Mabuza told the media that he was “content” with the work done by the party, particularly in KZN, to foster unity within the party. “Unity is a continuous process,” Mabuza said.

In a press release issued this afternoon, the ANC Women’s League said its president, Bathabile Dlamini, would be visiting Addington Hospital in Durban and Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow to welcome babies born on January 8.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will be hosting an “engagement” with young professionals at Durban City Hall.

– African News Agency (ANA)

