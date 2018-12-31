 
ANC in Western Cape urges residents to unite against racism ahead of 2019

ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

The party also appealed to all road-users to be careful, tolerant and vigilant.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape today urged residents to unite against racism, sexism and fight for freedom for all in 2019.

“A new dawn has indeed given us hope and the firm belief that the past is behind us, and that our future is bright, filled with the promise of good things and a better life for South Africans,” said Faiez Jacobs, the ANC’s Western Cape secretary.

Jacobs encouraged the residents using President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new year’s message, saying the people must commit themselves to the principles of dignity, integrity and equality as espoused by two liberation struggle icons, Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

The party also congratulated matriculants who have passed and urged those who did not make it to seek counselling.

“We urge them to try again and not to take it so hard that they inflict harm on themselves. We also implore them to seek counselling.”

African News Agency (ANA)

