Former Western Cape police commissioner and DA MPL Lennit Max joins ANC

Former Democratic Alliance Western Cape MPL Lennit Max, who took up a post as special adviser to Police Minister Bheki Cele in July this year, has joined the African National Congress, the ANC in the province said on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Western Cape ANC, Max said he was “resigning as a member of the DA with immediate effect”.

“I’m taking out membership of the ANC.”

He said the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president had heralded a new dawn for South Africa.

“The president is busy establishing a new normal. A new normal of placing the people of South Africa first, a narrative of inclusiveness, accountability, safety, and security. Also, appointments are based on a fit for purpose goal, respect for each other, and of our oneness as South Africans,” he said.

“It is clear to me that President Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership want to ensure that South Africa is better tomorrow than it is today. It is, therefore, now more than ever before, time for good men and women to lend a hand to assist the president and the ANC make South Africa work.”

Max urged all responsible people “who love South Africa to heed President Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina call to stand together, take hands across class, race, gender, or religious divides to ensure that South Africa delivers to all its citizens”.

