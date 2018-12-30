Western Cape ANC 2019 elections list process ‘done and dusted’

The African National Congress Western Cape provincial executive committee has accepted two election lists for next year’s general elections presented to it by the provincial list committee (PLC), the party said on Sunday.

A special meeting held on Saturday night, which lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning, accepted a province-to-province as well as a province-to-national list, and also resolved that the two documents should be sent to the national list committee (NLC) for its perusal, the ANC said in a statement.

Once the NLC had sanctioned the two lists it would present them to the ANC national executive committee, which was scheduled to discuss, consolidate, and finalise them, as well as the national-to-national list at a meeting due to be held in Durban next month.

“For the [Western Cape] ANC, the meeting that ended this morning [Sunday] ended a list process, which included being instructed to rerun its list conference last week. For the candidates who make the final election lists, getting elected into public office will depend on the ANC’s performance in the 2019 general election,” the ANC statement said.

No details of the lists were provided.

– African News Agency (ANA)

