Mngxitama should be prosecuted for ‘racist’ remarks – ANC stalwarts

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama should be prosecuted for his recent racially inflammatory statement, said veteran members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Mngxitama was filmed in an address to supporters calling on white people to be killed. His comments drew widespread condemnation and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it would proceed with litigation against Mngxitama in the equality court after receiving complaints against the self-styled revolutionary.

The ANC elders said Mngxitama had for too long been allowed to make statements “that are racially inflammatory, undermine our Constitutional democracy; the bill of rights; [and] the commitment to create a non-racist society based on human dignity”.

“The time has passed for the BLF [leader] to have his day in court, we hope that the police and the National Prosecuting Authority will act swiftly on this matter,” they said in a statement.

Mngxitama is a former member of parliament of the Economic Freedom Fighters, itself a militant party which, however, expelled him and three others for bringing it into disrepute.

SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith said the commission was “deeply concerned by the ongoing public statements by political leaders and members of the public which have the potential of causing harm to the right to security of persons. They also damage social cohesion and undermine national unity in this country”.

The Independent Electoral Commission also urged Mngxitama and the BLF to refrain from making inciting comments or face deregistration.

The BLF plans to contest next year’s general elections.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.