 
Politics 12.12.2018 04:53 pm

We are here to be heard by national leadership – ANC protesters

ANA
North West ANC members dance and sing outside Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 12 December 2018. Picture: ANA

North West ANC members dance and sing outside Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 12 December 2018. Picture: ANA

The ANC members from North West province are accusing the provincial task team of fixing branch representations, among others.

A group of about 25 people claiming to be members of African National Congress (ANC) branches in the North West Province today held a protest outside the party headquarters – Luthuli House in Johannesburg – where they broke into song and dance for several hours.

Asked what the protest was about a protester who did not want to be named said: “For the past two days we’ve been running after the Provincial Task Team [PTT] trying to find an amicable solution as part of the internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the ANC.”

He said the protest was an effort to “try and verify a few things” because the party has a constitutional obligation to comply with the wishes of 70 percent of its branches.

The disgruntled member, referring to the violent confrontations that broke out at the list conference venue of the ANC in the North West on Monday, is accusing the PTT of manipulating the list and fixing branch representation.

“It cannot continue before verification has been concluded and it seems as though the PTT that was tasked with the responsibility to go and unify the province … is doing the exact opposite,” he said.

He said not only are the PTT members seeing fragmentation among themselves but the Tripartite Alliance partners which are the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“The disbanded PEC was even better than this PTT,” said the disgruntled member.

“These people have flouted the processes, they did not follow the constitution and they did not even follow the guidelines.”

The ANC could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The 9 most explosive quotes from the allegations against Pule Mabe 12.12.2018
Gauteng ANC to nominate candidates for parliament 12.12.2018
READ: ANC asks Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to step down from PEC 11.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.