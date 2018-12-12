Gauteng ANC to nominate candidates for parliament

The ruling African National Congress’s (ANC) Gauteng branch will hold a conference on Wednesday to nominate candidates for the provincial and national legislatures ahead of next year’s general elections.

The party said in a statement: ”The number of branches that have convened successful branch general meetings in order to nominate candidates to the provincial legislature and National Assembly has surpassed the 70% threshold and thus allows the conference to go ahead.

“All members of the ANC who have reached the qualifying threshold of nomination have been notified and requested to indicate acceptance of nomination, or otherwise decline. They have also been requested to submit their CVs.”

Once the Gauteng list is finalised, the provincial executive committee will meet on Thursday to finalise and approve it for submission to the national list committee.

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Northern Cape provinces held their own conferences over the weekend, although the Northern Cape event was almost halted after disgruntled members went to court in an effort to interdict the process. The case was thrown out.

In the North West, violent confrontations broke out in Potchefstroom where the registration and verification process was taking place, with party members accusing the provincial task team of rigging and manipulating list compilation.

