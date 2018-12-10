 
Politics 10.12.2018 11:55 am

Mashaba lays charges against Tau and Makhubo

Citizen reporter
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba speaks at the Field Band Foundation's 20th birthday on 26 October 2017. Image: Field Band Foundation website

The Johannesburg mayor lays the charges following reports revealing allegations that two ANC members allegedly orchestrated a windfall.

The Johannesburg mayor, the DA’s Herman Mashaba, will lay charges against his predecessor, the ANC’s Parks Tau, and the former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance and current leader of the ANC’s Johannesburg region, Geoff Makhubo.

Mashaba will lay charges against the two at the Johannesburg Central police station in Johannesburg on Monday.

Mashaba lays the charges following reports in the media revealing allegations that Makhubo and Tau allegedly orchestrated a windfall of at least R30 million for Makhubo by allowing him to unduly act as a broker for Regiments Fund Managers, giving the fund managers unfettered access to lucrative deals within the city.

Last week, Mashaba indicated he would take Tau to court for defamation, seeking an apology and R2 million in damages.

Tau is alleged to have called Mashaba a “bigoted sexist who is racist and wishes he is not black”.

Tau reportedly said: “The city of Johannesburg is today led by a man who believes that the women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in. He says that, in fact, for them to earn the positions that they are in, they had to sleep with the leadership. We have heard views from the mayor, Herman Mashaba, who says that, in fact, if it were up to him, he would not want to be black.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mashaba to seek meeting with new NPA head over prosecutions 10.12.2018
Mashaba wants R2m from Parks Tau for calling him ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ 3.12.2018
Mashaba threatens journalists with defamation case 29.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.