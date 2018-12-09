Eastern Cape ANC warns NMB against diverting funds meant for infrastructure

The African National Congress in the Eastern Cape has cautioned the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMB) against diverting funds meant for infrastructure to pay for other expenses.

The metro should be warned about the consequences of diverting funds granted for particular projects to pay for something else, ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said on Sunday.

Ngcukayitobi was responding to reported attempts by the NMB metro to divert R300 million from a R700 million loan grant meant for replacing the metro’s ageing water infrastructure, to pay legal bills, drop lawsuits, and hold summer season festivities. It has pitted the municipality against the National Treasury, which has already issued a stern warning against such a move.

“Nelson Mandela metro should be warned not to undertake that particular route; it will be wrong and detrimental for the institution’s image,” Ngcukayitobi said.

It would also result in the metro failing to achieve any improvement in its audit outcomes. “Remember the metro was the worse culprit in the last financial audit reports, followed by OR Tambo [municipality],” he said.

On the ANC’s directive that NMB mayoral committee member for infrastructure, engineering, and electricity Andile Lungisa step down from the portfolio, Ngcukayitobi said the order was still in place. “We have had discussions with him [Lungisa]. He didn’t show that he is reluctant. Instead he requested that we give him a bit of time. We are waiting for him to get back to us,” Ngcukayitobi said.

When asked about this, Lungisa said it was an internal matter and he could not discuss it with the media.

– African News Agency (ANA)

