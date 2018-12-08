WATCH: Andile Mngxitama arrives at BLF’s homecoming rally

Black First Land First’s (BLF) Mngxitama homecoming rally is well underway, with BLF President Andile Mngxitama and Deputy President Zanele Lwana arriving to the event in a donkey-drawn cart.

The rally, hosted at the Ikageng Stadium, marks Mngxitama’s return to his hometown of Tlokwe, as well as a start to the party’s 2019 election campaign.

ALSO READ: Rivals BLF and EFF compete to bring down the patriarchy

Mngxitama’s choice of motorcade is due to his declaration to denounce fancy cars for politicians.

Andile @Mngxitama and his Deputy President, @ZaneleLwana arrived in a donkey cart at the #MngxitamaHomeComing. They say they have denounced the culture of fancy cars for politicians. pic.twitter.com/mjBH4njVQq — Black Opinion (@BlackOpinion2) December 8, 2018

The son of Tlokwe arrived to a packed stadium full of cheering crowds, encouraging the party’s supporters, who he calls ‘RET soldiers’, to ‘fight the enemy’.

Leader of the black masses!! We are not here to play politics, we are here to fight the enemy! #MngxitamaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/4mp1llPblJ — Morgan_Masiki (@MMasiki) December 8, 2018

Andile @Mngxitama greets his supporters who he calls "RET Soldiers". Lots of excitement in Ikageng stadium for the #MngxitamaHomeComing pic.twitter.com/q4LbO7fuIb — Black Opinion (@BlackOpinion2) December 8, 2018

The party, which seeks to unite people against white racism and dispossession by restoring land to black people through a democratic centralism ideology, used the homecoming rally to reiterate its commitment to being on the side of the poor, and eradicating inequality.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.