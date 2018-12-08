 
Politics 8.12.2018 02:24 pm

WATCH: Andile Mngxitama arrives at BLF’s homecoming rally

Citizen reporter
Andile Mngxitama and Deputy President Zanele Lwana arrive at the Mngxitama homecoming rally. Image: Twitter/@BlackOpinion2

The party’s president and deputy president arrived on a donkey-drawn cart as they kick-started their 2019 election campaign.

Black First Land First’s (BLF) Mngxitama homecoming rally is well underway, with BLF President Andile Mngxitama and Deputy President Zanele Lwana arriving to the event in a donkey-drawn cart.

The rally, hosted at the Ikageng Stadium, marks Mngxitama’s return to his hometown of Tlokwe, as well as a start to the party’s 2019 election campaign.

Mngxitama’s choice of motorcade is due to his declaration to denounce fancy cars for politicians. 

The son of Tlokwe arrived to a packed stadium full of cheering crowds, encouraging the party’s supporters, who he calls ‘RET soldiers’, to ‘fight the enemy’.

The party, which seeks to unite people against white racism and dispossession by restoring land to black people through a democratic centralism ideology, used the homecoming rally to reiterate its commitment to being on the side of the poor, and eradicating inequality. 

