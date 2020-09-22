Parliament 22.9.2020 05:02 pm

Parliament to reopen in October

Gopolang Moloko
The bust of former president Nelson Mandela can be seen outside the parliament building in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 19 June 2019, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Regular Cabinet programme will resume on 6 October.

Parliament has confirmed it will reopen on 6 October 2020, following calls from the Congress of the People (Cope) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) questioning why Cabinet remained closed while schools, including churches were back, and fully operational during level 1.

“Parliament must get its act together. It must operate in full sessions with committee meetings,” said Cope leader Dennis Bloem.

The call was reiterated by UDM, who supported the call for Parliament to reopen its doors.  The party says it cannot be business as usual if members of parliament were not physically present to attend proceedings.

Cabinet needed to resume for matters related to Covid-19 corruption to be tabled and tackled by members of the executive, UDM argued.

