Parliament to reopen in October

Parliament has confirmed it will reopen on 6 October 2020, following calls from the Congress of the People (Cope) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) questioning why Cabinet remained closed while schools, including churches were back, and fully operational during level 1.

Regular Cabinet programme will resume on 6 October, parliament’s communications department confirmed to The Citizen.

“Parliament must get its act together. It must operate in full sessions with committee meetings,” said Cope leader Dennis Bloem.

The call was reiterated by UDM, who supported the call for Parliament to reopen its doors. The party says it cannot be business as usual if members of parliament were not physically present to attend proceedings.

Cabinet needed to resume for matters related to Covid-19 corruption to be tabled and tackled by members of the executive, UDM argued.

