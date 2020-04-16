Covid-19 16.4.2020 10:18 pm

Police, Ipid to brief portfolio committee on alleged lockdown brutality

News24 Wire
A Kokotela informal settlement resident forced to do push-ups in in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, 13 April 2020, after breaking national lockdown law. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Concerned about the continuing allegations of abuse of power and heavy-handedness of law enforcement officers during the lockdown, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has called for a meeting with the police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Joemat-Pettersson said that continuing reports of alleged abuse of power and heavy-handedness by law enforcement officers was a concern of the committee.

Ipid and the police have been asked to report to the committee on these allegations and provide a detailed analysis of incidents.

Joemat-Pettersson said the committee wanted to emphasise a few bad apples were tarnishing the police’s good reputation, and it called on Ipid to speedily investigate all complaints or cases of alleged abuse.

She added people who provoked the police and broke the law should be brought to book.

Joemat-Pettersson reiterated her full backing for the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa that enforcement of the law should not in any way violate the rights of people, either intentionally or unintentionally.

Compassion was and should be the central pillar of this mission, she said.

“It is concerning that despite the compassionate plea by the president, there are those elements who have decided to undermine the rights of South Africans,” Joemat-Pettersson added.

Meanwhile, the committee condemned the incidents of burning and vandalism of property that have spiked in the past week, targeting schools and businesses.

