Zuma to attend Ramaphosa’s Sona for the first time on Thursday

In an excited announcement on Wednesday, Parliament confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma would be attending his first state of the nation address (Sona), as delivered by President Jacob Zuma, since resigning as president.

Zuma’s lawyers claimed in court earlier this month that Zuma was seriously ill and receiving treatment in Cuba. As a result, he missed his first appearance of the year for his arms deal corruption trial.

It’s unclear whether Zuma has made a recovery from a condition relating to his belief that he was poisoned.

The warrant of arrest was stayed until May 6, when the matter is set to resume. The court accepted that Zuma “may well be ill”, but further evidence on his condition was required.

The NPA argued it never received a response from Zuma’s legal team after asking for more specifics about his illness. It also wanted access to his medical records to validate his illness claims.

State Prosecutor Billy Downer said it was disappointing that Zuma was not in court for unclear medical reasons.

Zuma’s supporters have mobilised again in favour of Zuma in an attempt to once again discredit the motives of those trying to prosecute him for his alleged involvement with French arms company Thales.

He faces one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering.

The EFF, which in the past repeatedly disrupted Parliament due to their opposition to Zuma’s presidency, have threatened to disrupt the 2020 Sona.

They want to stop the president from speaking tomorrow because he has allegedly protected Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In July, EFF MPs were thrown out of parliament after they accosted Gordhan on the podium, preventing him from delivering his department’s budget speech.

