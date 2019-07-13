ACDP calls on parliament to conduct inquiry into EFF’s ‘disgraceful conduct’

The African Christian Democratic Party has called on Parliament to conduct an inquiry into the Economic Freedom Fighters’ disgraceful conduct during Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget vote debate in parliament this week.

“The ACDP condemns in the strongest possible terms the disgraceful conduct by members of the EFF during the budget vote on public enterprises on Thursday afternoon,” ACDP whip Steve Swart said in a statement.

While parties may differ politically and engage in robust debate, the conduct displayed and the threatening attitude adopted towards Gordhan was deeply concerning, he said.

What occurred presented a threat, not only to Gordhan, but to Parliament as a whole. MPs, as responsible leaders, could not allow Parliament to be hijacked by bullying tactics in order to achieve a narrow, divisive political agenda.

“This, as our nation already has so many critical issues to which Parliament must attend, including state capture and corruption in state-owned companies and the impact this has had on our economy.

“It is disgraceful that the EFF members tried to prevent Mr Gordhan from addressing these issues. Thankfully, they did not succeed. The ACDP calls on Parliament to conduct a full inquiry into the matter and to hold all those involved to account,” Swart said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

