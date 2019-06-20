SONA2019 – We’ll make sure every 10-year-old can read, says Ramaphosa

In the next decade every 10-year-old child in South Africa will be able to read for meaning, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his third state-of-the-nation address on Thursday.

During the joint sitting of Parliament, Ramaphosa said that government would mobilise the entire nation behind a “massive reading campaign”.

Ramaphosa said government would implement the “Early Grade Reading Programme” which consisted of an integrated package of lesson plans, additional reading materials and professional support to foundation phase teachers.

“All foundation and intermediate phase teachers are to be trained to teach reading in English and the African languages, and we are training and deploying a cohort of experienced coaches to provide high-quality on-site support to teachers,” he said.

“This forms part of the broader efforts to strengthen the basic education system by empowering school leadership teams, improving the capabilities of teachers and ensuring a more consistent measurement of progress for grade three, six and nine.”

-African News Agency (ANA)

