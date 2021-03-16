Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Bring it on, Malema tells editors’ forum Sanef
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has denied allegations it is planning to boycott the EFF party.
On Monday EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Sanef was gunning for his party.
Eskom on Code Red – expect at least 6 weeks of load shedding
Energy expert Chris Yelland says power utility Eskom is on “code red” for the next six weeks as the national electricity system remains vulnerable.
“It really is expected, Eskom has been giving the message, loud and clear, it will be load shedding for at least next two years.
Living next to a power station for five years… with no electricity
Even though they live right next to a local power substation, some residents in Nellmapius extension 24, Pretoria, say they have been without electricity for five years now.
The residents were excited back in 2015 when the Tshwane metro handed them their RDP houses, but they have been waiting for electricity ever since then.
Life insurers pay out billions in Covid-19 death claims
Life insurers have experienced increased death claims as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and have paid out claims amounting to billions of rands.
While some life insurers choose not to reveal the exact percentages, they all agree that death claims were up and they all expect the trend to continue as South Africa gears up for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
Here are the countries that have halted use of AstraZeneca jab
Paris – A dozen countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have suspended AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shots because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects.
The company insisted on Monday there is no risk, and the World Health Organization, whose experts meet on Tuesday, has said countries should continue to use the vaccine.
Some of the biggest productions Menzi Ngubane worked on
It is unbelievable that renowned actor Menzi Ngubane is being written about in the past tense after he succumbed to a stroke this past Saturday.
He was a media darling who had an illustrious career spanning more than three decades. “Ngubane will be missed by his fans and industry at large for his professionalism and dedication to the industry. He was a sought-after actor who was respected locally and internationally,” read a statement by the family.
Is Ntiya-Ntiya on his way out at Kaizer Chiefs?
Word coming out of the Kaizer Chiefs camp is that Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s name has been added to list of players that are headed out of the Naturena-based club at the end of the season.
Ntiya-Ntiya, who was promoted to the senior team in January 2018, has made just four appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season.
