Daily news update: Ramaphosa honours King Zwelithini, Motsepe is the new Caf president

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabulani Langa

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Anoj Singh stored cash, other valuables at Knox Vault, Zondo hears

Anoj Singh

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh admitted during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, to having four safety vaults to store large amounts of cash and other valuables at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Singh, who is implicated in dodgy dealings with the Guptas, told the commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he needed the safety deposit boxes for four of his family members.

Ramaphosa honours late King Zwelithini with special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa kneeling before King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Twitter

The late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been honoured with a special official funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the Presidency said Zwelithini’s funeral would entail ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force.

Death means little to Zuma & company

Former president Jacob Zuma before his application to have State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself on 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It is becoming clear that one of the most astute – cunning is more accurate – moves Jacob Zuma made in the days before he vacated the presidency in early 2018 was to leave a poison pill for his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, to swallow.

And that was the promise by Zuma that the state would provide free tertiary education. At the time, he would have known very well that the government did not have enough money to make good on that promise.

Motsepe confirmed as Caf president

Patrice Motsepe, chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2019-2020 Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at the ARM House, Johannesburg on the 21 May 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Patrice Motsepe was on Friday confirmed as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) at the Caf Elective Congress in Morocco.

Motsepe’s election was guaranteed from the moment his rivals , Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast pulled out of the race, with Fifa reportedly backing the Mamelodi Sundowns owner, who becomes the first South African to take charge of the continental game.

Could Netflix password sharing be coming to an end?

Landing page for Netflix sign-in.

Sign-in page for Netflix requires users names to prevent password sharing.

Various Netflix users noticed some surprises when logging onto the streaming portal, and were met with a message that read: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your account to keep watching.”

This lead many to assume the streaming service was purging users who share too many accounts and do not pay for the streaming service. It’s become commonplace for people to share various accounts to avoid paying for the service.

Fast, faster, Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The new record holder, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

I have been doing dedicated performance road testing for almost 20 years now. I have seen fast cars come and go, but nothing has gone as quick as Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS. And here is the data to prove it…

No car supplied by an OEM, that I have tested, has done a 0 to 100 km/h time in the sub three-second bracket. No GT-R, no AMG, no Ferrari, no other Porsche, no matter the claim or the car, this has remained unconquered territory. Until now that is!

