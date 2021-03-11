News Update 11.3.2021 04:45 am

Daily news update: Man killed at Wits protest, Magashule bodyguard gets 15 years, load shedding returns

The Citizen
Daily news update: Man killed at Wits protest, Magashule bodyguard gets 15 years, load shedding returns

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Gallo Images

An easy-to-read selection of our top news and other stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Magashule bodyguard gets 15 years for stealing R8m Pierneef painting

Ricardo Mettler

Ricardo Mettler appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Gallo Images.

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s bodyguard, Ricardo Mettler, on Wednesday was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for stealing an R8 million Pierneef painting from the office of the premier.

Mettler was found guilty last year on four counts of theft, fraud, money laundering and perjury.

Load shedding back again until Friday

Eskom has announced it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Wednesday until 11pm on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the power utility said this was due to a loss of generation capacity and to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

Investigators dispatched after man shot dead at Wits student protest

Wits protest

The body of a man lies on the pavement in Braamfontein, 10 March 2021, after he was shot by rubber bullets fired by the police in an attempt to disperse protesting Wits University students. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has dispatched four investigators to Braamfontein following the death of one person, allegedly shot dead by police during a Wits student protest on Wednesday.

It still remains unclear if the deceased was a student at Wits or just a bystander caught in the crossfire between police and protesting students.

‘No money inside bags,’ says Molefe of alleged Gupta cash at Saxonwold home

Brain Molefe

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe has denied receiving money from the Guptas during his “secret” visits to the family’s mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and their business, Sahara, in Midrand.

Molefe appeared at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the third day running on Wednesday, 10 March, where he dismissed allegations he left the Gupta premises with bags full of cash.

Tweet suggests Somizi and Mohale headed for divorce

Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Rumours over the state of Somizi and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo’s marriage continue.

This was further fueled by a tweet circulating that suggested Mohale’s legal team served Somizi with divorce papers.  When The Citizen approached Mohale for comment, he was uncertain which tweet we were referring, to even though he was trending on Twitter.

WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the modern-day holy grail of all things fast. But just how fast is fast? Have a look (and turn up the volume) for an idea of what it sounds, and looks like, when it buzzes the control tower.

Producing 515 kW of power and 750 Nm of torque running down through a seven-speed PDK gearbox to the rear wheels only, this 911 GT2 RS is fast with an obscenely brutal capital F.

Tottenham manager Mourinho praises Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy, coach of AmaZulu FC receives his award as Coach of the Month during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 Monthly Awards on the 8 March 2020 at Durban. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has received praises from his former Porto coach Jose Mourinho after winning the PSL Coach of the Month award for January/February (period of 12 January – 24 February).

ALSO READ: Benni questions Bafana squad selection

After winning the award, McCarthy took to social media and posted a picture of himself with his award on Instagram where he thanked his technical team for their role in helping him win it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mboweni apologises for tweet after bystander killed during Wits protest 10.3.2021
‘No money inside bags,’ says Molefe of alleged Gupta cash at Saxonwold home 10.3.2021
Blade Nzimande sends senior team to Wits after protests, death 10.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

Multimedia Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

Business News Elon Musk makes R383 billion in a day

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition