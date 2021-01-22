Accidents 22.1.2021 10:24 am

Search for missing girl resumes after Voëlklip accident

Nica Richards
Rescue personnel at the Voëlklip cliff on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Kristy Kolberg/George Herald

The girl’s mother died in the crash on Thursday, and her older brother sustained only minor injuries, after jumping out of the car before it veered off the cliff.

The search for a young girl involved in a tragic accident at the Voëlklip cliff near Herolds Bay, in George, has resumed. 

The two year old was in the vehicle, along with her mother and older brother, that plunged down the cliff on Thursday afternoon

The eight-year-old boy sustained only minor injuries, after jumping out of the car just before it went down the steep incline, Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie told The Citizen on Thursday. 

Pojie said the boy was currently in the care of his father. 

The body of the 34-year-old mother was retrieved on Thursday. 

Rescue divers called off the search on Thursday evening, and resumed their efforts on Friday morning, Pojie said. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), police search and rescue, and municipal unit divers are currently at the scene. 

George Herald reported that the this accident was the fourth to take place in the same area. 

  • In October 2019, the vehicle Heidi Scheepers and her two children were traveling in, went off the edge of the cliff.
  • In December 2019, Zonita Basson’s red Chevrolet Spark went over the cliff
  • In January last year, an unidentified businessman from Port Elizabeth also veered off the steep incline. 

When asked why so many cars crashed in a similar area, Pojie said police did not want to speculate at this stage.

Updates on the search efforts for the little girl will be published as soon as more information is provided. 

