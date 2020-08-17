News Update 17.8.2020 11:45 am

Police confirm Mthwalume murder suspect’s suicide

Nica Richards
31 July 2020 - Police Minister General Bheki Cele at the release of the annual crime statistics 2019/2020 hosted in Pretoria, Gauteng, on Friday | Image: Supplied GCIS

Due to the death of the prime suspect, no court appearances in connection with the Mthwalume murders will take place on Monday. 

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that a man arrested on Friday in connection with the Mthwalume murders has taken his own life while in police custody. 

This after the bodies of five women aged 16 to 36 were found in cane fields in the area, located along the province’s south coast. The latest victims were found last week.

On Friday, two men were taken in for questioning and subsequently detained, and were due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Monday. 

Chief Prosecutor of the Umzumbe Cluster, Jabulani Cebekhulu studied the dockets in conjunction with the SAPS investigating team.

Cebekhulu determined that there was a case against one of the suspects, but insufficient evidence against the other suspect.

News broke on Monday morning that one of the two men had committed suicide. 

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Monday that due to insufficient evidence against the second suspect, the case was not enrolled.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Saturday and assured members that police would be more visible in the area, with more patrols conducted.  

The community recently vocalised their frustration with Hibberdene police. Inkatha Freedom Party spokesperson Sfundo Ngwane said the community had lost hope when no arrests had been made in the case. 

Community members believed the murders were as the result of a serial killer, which was not ruled out by police.  

