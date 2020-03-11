At least one SA coronavirus patient now thought to be in critical condition

Amid news that the total number of Covid-19-positive patients in South Africa has risen to 13, reports now suggest that at least one patient in Gauteng is fighting for his or her life in hospital.
In Gauteng, the youngest patient is a 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on 1 March.
A Gauteng couple – a 34-year-old male and 33-year-old female – travelled to Germany and returned to South Africa on 9 March.
A 57-year-old male from Gauteng travelled to Austria and Italy and returned to South Africa on 9 March.
One patient in Gauteng has reportedly already recovered from the original seven who were diagnosed prior to today.
Covid-19 is thought to have a fatality rate of more than 3% among people who get infected. It can prove especially fatal for people with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, and affects men more adversely than women.
Although it is neither caused by a flu or cold virus, the coronavirus’ symptoms are similar to those seen in both illnesses.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed a patient was in critical condition on Wednesday. The identity of the patient was yet to be confirmed.
One of the four people diagnosed with corona virus in Gauteng is in a critical condition.
Outside of Gauteng, in KwaZulu-Natal a new diagnosed patient is a 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.
In the Western Cape, their first diagnosed patient is a 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.
“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment,” said Mkhize.
“Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases,” the minister said in a statement.
At least 3,642 tests have so far been conducted for the virus.
More information relating to these cases would be communicated. The minister requested that the privacy of the patients and the families continued to be observed by the media and members of the public.
