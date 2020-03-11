News Update 11.3.2020 02:15 pm

Golden Highway taxi crash death toll rises to 12

News24 Wire and Citizen reporter
A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 10 people. Image: ER24

MEC Jacob Mamabolo called for more vigilance on the country’s roads, and has expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the crash.

A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 12 people – including three young children – on the Golden Highway, near Soweto in Gauteng, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the accident took place at about 4.50am.

“A taxi transporting passengers collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza on the Golden Highway, between Concorde Road and Stockwell Avenue. The [Avanza] driver and three children below the age of 10, who were in the Avanza, died on the scene.

“Six of the taxi passengers were also killed,” Minnaar said.

Minnaar said the taxi driver was injured and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for treatment.

EWN reports that the latest death occurred when the patient arrived at a hospital.

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo recently announced the death toll now stood at 12.

The number of injured people is unknown.

The highway has been reopened for traffic.

Mamabolo called for more vigilance on the country’s roads, and has expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the crash.

He will also be visiting hospitals where injured passengers are currently being treated, and will go to Robertsham Primary School, where the three learners who died in the crash attended school, as well as the bereaved family, on Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow.

(Additional information by Nica Richards)

