News Update 26.2.2020 11:48 am

Omotoso trial: Daubermann points out inconsistencies in first witness’ statement

Gopolang Moloko
Omotoso trial: Daubermann points out inconsistencies in first witness’ statement

Pastor Timothy Omotoso. Image: @Diego-chuene/Twitter

Omotoso’s defence, Peter Daubermann, has now begun questioning first witness Andisiwe Dike.

Timothy Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann began his cross-examination of the first witness Andisiwe Dike by asking who she told about “the appointments” at the Omotoso Durban mission house where she was recruited.

Wednesday marks day three of Dike’s testimony in the rape and human trafficking trial against Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, who, according to Dike, also fell victim to Omotoso’s advances.

Dike told the court how both Sulani and Sitho both confirmed they had had “appointments” with Omotoso. The word appointments related to Omotoso calling the women at the mission house to his room for discussions behind closed doors.

Daubermann asked Dike if she ever resisted Omotoso simulating sexual acts in her presence. Dike responded that she didn’t while maintaining she was clearly uncomfortable.

ALSO READ: First witness says Omotoso also had sex with his married co-accused

She confirmed while Omotoso simulated his acts on top of her, he never ejaculated inside of her.

The court now looks into a statement that Dike provided to the court. Daubermann, while reading out the statement, highlighted that it initially stated that Omotoso ejaculated inside Dike’s privates.

Court has adjourned for a short recess.

Meanwhile, a plethora of congregants continued their support of Omotoso outside the Port Elizabeth High Court.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
First witness says Omotoso also had sex with his married co-accused 26.2.2020
Omotoso trial: First witness says she never gave consent to any sexual encounters 25.2.2020
‘When are you gonna be ready for me?’ – Omotoso witness recounts alleged sexual molestation 25.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


today in print

Read Today's edition