Omotoso trial: Daubermann points out inconsistencies in first witness’ statement

Timothy Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann began his cross-examination of the first witness Andisiwe Dike by asking who she told about “the appointments” at the Omotoso Durban mission house where she was recruited.
Wednesday marks day three of Dike’s testimony in the rape and human trafficking trial against Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, who, according to Dike, also fell victim to Omotoso’s advances.
Dike told the court how both Sulani and Sitho both confirmed they had had “appointments” with Omotoso. The word appointments related to Omotoso calling the women at the mission house to his room for discussions behind closed doors.
Daubermann asked Dike if she ever resisted Omotoso simulating sexual acts in her presence. Dike responded that she didn’t while maintaining she was clearly uncomfortable.
She confirmed while Omotoso simulated his acts on top of her, he never ejaculated inside of her.
The court now looks into a statement that Dike provided to the court. Daubermann, while reading out the statement, highlighted that it initially stated that Omotoso ejaculated inside Dike’s privates.
Court has adjourned for a short recess.
Meanwhile, a plethora of congregants continued their support of Omotoso outside the Port Elizabeth High Court.
