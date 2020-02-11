Ferndale High pupil dies after falling from third floor of school building

The Ferndale High School pupil that fell from the third floor of the school building on Tuesday morning has died.
Sadly, the boy passed on. Once more, We must go and face the family and break the news , it’s too much now. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends and learners at Ferndale High. This is the 11th death since the reopening of schools this year @EducationGP @Steve_Mabona https://t.co/bsGsWbvYJm
— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 11, 2020
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi first tweeted about the incident just after 10am, saying he had received the information from a district director.
Lesufi said paramedics were on the scene attending to the boy.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said its paramedics had responded to the incident at 9.34am.
“Reports from the scene allege that a minor male had fallen from a third-floor balcony. The school staff had provided assistance prior to the arrival of medics.”
Herbst said the boy was found in a stable condition and was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.
“Once stabilised, the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.
“Circumstances leading up to the fall are not known, however, the school needs to be commended on their quick reaction to the incident.”
The Gauteng education department said in a statement that the boy fell after an epileptic seizure, and later succumbed to his injuries.
Lesufi has dealt with some tough challenges since the beginning of the year.
In a statement on Monday, the MEC announced the deaths of two pupils over the weekend, bringing the death toll in the province to seven, within a single week.
“Unfortunately, we started 2020 on a bad note, so many incidents which include death, bullying, violence, torching of schools and some disruptions recorded within the three weeks of schools opening on 15 January 2020. It looks like this is an indication of a hectic year ahead.
“However, we are hopeful that working with parents, we will overcome these challenges,” Lesufi told News24 in an interview over the weekend.
Ward 101 councillor Mike Wood said that he had been in contact with the school and the parents of the learner, saying that he was more than willing to offer community assistance, Randburg Sun reported.
Herbst said although he could not confirm the boy’s death, it was plausible, considering the extent of the head injury sustained, which could have resulted in decompensated shock.
