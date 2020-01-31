Crime 31.1.2020 09:08 am

Gauteng pupil arrested in connection with viral bullying video

News24 Wire
Gauteng pupil arrested in connection with viral bullying video

File image.

The pupil was suspended after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday.

A girl accused of bullying a fellow pupil at Modiri Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, has been arrested, according to the Gauteng education department.

The incident was filmed on a cellphone and the video clip was widely distributed on social media networks.

In the video, the uniformed girl can be seen standing in front of a pupil, also in uniform, pouring a white liquid over the pupil’s head. She then uses the empty container to hit the pupil and walks away.

The pupil was suspended after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday.

Lesufi addressed parents and discussed the way forward.

Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the victim would “receive the necessary counselling and support from the psycho-social unit”.

Mabona said the victim’s parents had been advised to open a common assault case.

The MEC also turned his focus to the school governing body (SGB), giving its members a week to provide reasons why it should not be disbanded.

The department did not immediately say how the SGB was linked to the incident or why the MEC made this request.

The pupil is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

WATCH: Bully suspended after attack video circulates on social media

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man who allegedly killed Western Cape librarian arrested after hiding in forest 13.2.2020
Hawks bust women boarding bus to Gauteng with explosives worth R1.2m 13.2.2020
Tips for parents and kids on how to cope as death toll in schools rise 11.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


today in print

Read Today's edition