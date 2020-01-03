All those in the employ of the ANC have been duly paid – Pule Mabe

The ANC has denied rumours that some of its staff have still not been paid December salaries.
The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe called on those who are circulating such rumours to give the details of staff members who have allegedly not been paid because “as far we are aware all those in the employ of the ANC have been duly paid”.
“The organisation has an open communication with those in its employ and accordingly updates them on matters that concern both their own welfare and the welfare of the organisation they so much love and work for,” he added.
This follows a popular Twitter user who calls himself Sphithiphithi Evaluator alleging on Twitter on Friday morning that ANC staff remain unpaid, adding that “some had to cancel their festive season plans due to not having funds”.
This after EWN reported on December 25 that ANC members had complained that the late payment of salaries had resulted in expensive bank charges.
Some employees had reportedly been notified about the delay while others hadn’t, with some telling the publication that they had since been paid, albeit late.
One of those who said they had not been paid was ANC veteran Carl Niehaus, who took to Twitter on December 25 to express being “heartbroken” over not receiving his salary, saying this would prevent him from visiting his daughter who was pregnant and would soon be giving birth, or him celebrating his 60th birthday.
He has declined to comment further.
EWN reported that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment at the time.
The reports of unpaid salaries have led to speculation on social media as to how the governing party plans to fund its upcoming 108th-anniversary celebrations, which are set to be held in Kimberly on January 11.
“As matters stand – it’s now all hands on deck towards our 108th anniversary. We are all putting our energies towards ensuring that the anniversary becomes a great success,” says Mabe.
????Today, 2 January 2020
ANC staff still not PAID their salaries under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa
Some had to cancel their festive season plans due to not having funds pic.twitter.com/mAsq0SRjCd
— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 2, 2020
ONLY 12 DAYS LEFT TILL #ANCNC108 The 108th anniversary of the formation of the ANC will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2020 in Kimberly, NC. The celebration will be preceded by an intensive programme of engagement between ANC leaders, structures and citizens in #NC2020 pic.twitter.com/4aJJSYxTra
— #ANC108 #NC2020 #Khawuleza (@MYANC) December 30, 2019
With the ANC unable to pay salaries, I imagine all the suppliers for the celebration are either demanding upfront payment or pulling out in droves for fear of non-payment.
— #Insert_Name_Here (@dmdadcpt) January 1, 2020
Last week you guys didn't have money to pay salaries? https://t.co/K5SaUrbNDn
— Kanthan Pillay (@kanthan_pillay) December 30, 2019
Our #Christmas, spoilt but not destroyed, let love and #comradeship be our salvation. pic.twitter.com/vKM3YyVp4y
— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2019
UPDATE: An earlier version of this article indicated that Mabe had not responded to requests for comment. This story has now been updated with his response.
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)
