All those in the employ of the ANC have been duly paid – Pule Mabe

With the party's 108th anniversary celebrations coming up, rumours that some December staff salaries stiff have not been paid continue. Picture: Twitter.

Rumours that some staff members have still not been paid their December salaries are untrue to the best of the ANC spokesperson’s knowledge.

The ANC has denied rumours that some of its staff have still not been paid December salaries.

The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe called on those who are circulating such rumours to give the details of staff members who have allegedly not been paid because “as far we are aware all those in the employ of the ANC have been duly paid”.

“The organisation has an open communication with those in its employ and accordingly updates them on matters that concern both their own welfare and the welfare of the organisation they so much love and work for,” he added.

This follows a popular Twitter user who calls himself Sphithiphithi Evaluator alleging on Twitter on Friday morning that ANC staff remain unpaid, adding that “some had to cancel their festive season plans due to not having funds”.

This after EWN reported on December 25 that ANC members had complained that the late payment of salaries had resulted in expensive bank charges.

Some employees had reportedly been notified about the delay while others hadn’t, with some telling the publication that they had since been paid, albeit late.

One of those who said they had not been paid was ANC veteran Carl Niehaus, who took to Twitter on December 25 to express being “heartbroken” over not receiving his salary, saying this would prevent him from visiting his daughter who was pregnant and would soon be giving birth, or him celebrating his 60th birthday.

He has declined to comment further.

EWN reported that ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment at the time.

The reports of unpaid salaries have led to speculation on social media as to how the governing party plans to fund its upcoming 108th-anniversary celebrations, which are set to be held in Kimberly on January 11.

“As matters stand – it’s now all hands on deck towards our 108th anniversary. We are all putting our energies towards ensuring that the anniversary becomes a great success,” says Mabe.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article indicated that Mabe had not responded to requests for comment. This story has now been updated with his response. 

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

