Third person confirmed dead in Melville drive-by shooting

A third person has died following an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 1am on New Year’s Day outside Poppy’s restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg, multiple sources have confirmed.
According to reports, a BMW SUV travelling from 7th Street opened fire at restaurant patrons seated outside. Police are searching for those involved.
An eyewitness interviewed by news channel eNCA said that earlier there had been a fight between four male patrons at the restaurant. One of the men then left, threatening that he would come back.
He said that when the shooting later occurred, the scene erupted into chaos as people ran around trying to find cover.
“People didn’t understand if it was a gunshot or a firework. We only started to find out when people began to fall down; then [we knew] it is a gun,” the man explained.
Police say eight people were shot in total. Two women were declared dead at the scene, and six others were rushed to nearby hospitals, two of which in a critical condition. It seems one of these has now passed away.
The deceased were aged between 30 and 40 years of age.
According to Brixton police station’s spokesperson, Jeanette Backhoff, officers found paramedics on the scene attending to eight victims that were shot by unknown suspects.
“The suspects were seen to be driving a black BMW X5 with no registration,” Backhoff told Northcliff Melville Times, adding that police found four empty cartridges and four projectiles at the scene.
The restaurant released a statement on Facebook following the incident, with Poppy’s management and staff offering their “deepest and sincerest condolences” to the friends and families of the victims.
Poppy’s confirmed it would remain closed until further notice, to allow for police investigations to continue.
Media personality Ursula Chikane was one of the patrons at the restaurant at the time of the incident.
SOS
ANY DOCTORS TO MELVILLE ASAP, PLEASE!!!
LIVE ROUNDS FIRED. SEVEN PEOPLE DOWN @SAPoliceService not answering need doctors on site asap
— BrownSugar ???????? (@UrsulaChikane) December 31, 2019
“My head counted five rapids but there could’ve been two before I realised that the bangs were gunfire and not fireworks,” she tweeted.
Facebook user Allyson Roberts King posted that her children had been there with a group. She said two people in the group, one a doctor and the other a paramedic, had “tried to assist the victims”.
Twitter user Lucky N Khumalo, who was also at the restaurant that night, simply posted: “Lucky to be alive.”
Lucky to be alive. Can’t believe I experienced a live drive by shooting at #Poppy’s #Melville this new year’s eve.
So uncalled for. Thoroughly shocked!
— Lucky N Khumalo (@LuckyKhumalo4) January 1, 2020
“I am in shock. I don’t know if I should be here or if I should go to the hospital or go home. Not one of us feels safe anymore,” Thabang Molefe said.
He said his brother Lerato, who is also a car guard, was walking past Poppy’s when the shooting started.
“We just heard shots. My brother was lying in a pool of blood, crying for help.”
Police have opened two cases of murder and six of attempted murder.
Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has condemned the incident.
The Gauteng government also issued a statement condemning the shooting.
“As the province we are saddened by this barbaric act. New Year’s Day is a day of hope and celebration, a day where people plan their lives for the better,” acting premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement.
“I have all the trust in our police that the perpetrators will be brought to book,” he added.
Mawela appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist in the arrest of the suspects to come forward by calling 08600 10111, the Brixton Police Station on 011 248 5500, or by giving an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS app.
Updates to follow as more information is made available.
(Compiled by Nica Schreuder. Additional reporting by Northcliff Melville Times‘ Andile Dlodlo, News24 Wire)
