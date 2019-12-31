Gas pipeline explodes in Alberton

News Update 31.12.2019 10:22 am

Roedolf Walker
A view of the explosion. Photo credit: Erla Coetzee

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services confirmed that it was a jet fuel line that was affected by the fire.

A gas pipeline is on fire behind Phillip street in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. All gas lines have been shut down, and it will be later verified which gas line has been affected, reports Alberton Record.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services media liaison Eric Maloka has confirmed that it was a jet fuel line that was affected by the fire.

The primary fire is under control, and the remaining fire is secondary fire caused by rubble that was in the area.

Gas line on fire in Verwoedpark.

According to a message circulated by CPS Security, residents living within a 1.5km radius of the explosion have been urged to evacuate.

Residents are still urged to avoid the area until the fire completely dies down. The area is still being monitored.

 

Initial reports indicate that it was a Sasol or a Transnet pipeline, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder 

