Gas pipeline explodes in Alberton

A gas pipeline is on fire behind Phillip street in Verwoerdpark, Alberton. All gas lines have been shut down, and it will be later verified which gas line has been affected, reports Alberton Record.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services media liaison Eric Maloka has confirmed that it was a jet fuel line that was affected by the fire.
The primary fire is under control, and the remaining fire is secondary fire caused by rubble that was in the area.
According to a message circulated by CPS Security, residents living within a 1.5km radius of the explosion have been urged to evacuate.
Residents are still urged to avoid the area until the fire completely dies down. The area is still being monitored.
Initial reports indicate that it was a Sasol or a Transnet pipeline, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Transnet pipeline on fire in Verwoerdpark Alberton. @City_Ekurhuleni pic.twitter.com/UM7Xjn7rpY
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 31, 2019
High pressure gas line on fire near Alberton ???????????? UPDATE. It’s a HIGH PRESSURE GAS LINE. EVACUATE AREA IMMEDIATELY. Sasol and Transnet en route pic.twitter.com/9pFUpONVwm
— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 31, 2019
Updates to follow as more information is made available.
Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.