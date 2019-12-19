eNCA head of news Kanthan Pillay apologises for ‘rat’ tweet

In a statement on Thursday, eNCA head of news Kanthan Pillay apologised for comments he had made on Twitter on Tuesday.
He, however, did not offer to resign.
“I hereby express my unreserved apology to all that were offended by my irresponsible and ill-conceived statement on Twitter, posted on Tuesday,” he said.
He had, among other things, called journalist Samkelo Maseko a “rat” heading to the “sinking ship” of the SABC after he resigned from eNCA amid controversy about the organisation withdrawing from covering an EFF elective conference.
Pillay said he deeply regretted the statement and retracted it in its entirety.
Pillay had tweeted on Tuesday about “rats swimming toward a sinking ship #EarlyXmasGift,” which prompted Maseko to lambaste him and reveal the alleged circumstances under which he left eNCA.
Pillay added: “I regret further and apologise unreservedly for the offence caused to all and specifically to Mr Maseko, the SABC and the management of eMedia; the action I took in haste and without thinking, which now places my Employer, my Colleagues, my Family and my Friends in a most embarrassing position.
“My actions were irresponsible and unbecoming of a Senior Manager in any newsroom. The statement I made is unacceptable and rightfully rebuked by all concerned.
“In the next few days the matter will be further discussed and investigated, and, whatever the outcome, will be binding on me. I regret having been drawn into a Twitter war and I ask for your understanding with the knowledge that I am deeply remorseful of my actions.”
Pillay will soon be issuing an apology to South Africans!
If it weren’t for what others here call ‘fake outrage’ it would still be business as usual!
He didn’t see anything wrong about his tweet & other views!
He gets a slip on the wrist pic.twitter.com/sbuWNPoUCj
— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 19, 2019
An email apparently sent to staff by senior eNCA news presenter Jeremy Maggs explained that the channel was taking the controversy, especially about allegations that censorship had occurred, seriously and would bring in outside assistance if needed.
He said he wouldn’t be making any public statements while the process was playing out.
Earlier today, the Economic Freedom Fighters issued a statement condemning the channel’s leadership, in addition to calling for a boycott of the news channel.
Numerous attempts to gain clarity on what exactly Pillay’s position at eNCA is, and whether he remains the leader of a political party that contested the 2019 elections, the South African Capitalist Party, or ZACP) were initially not successful.
Pillay was formerly the CEO of YFM, which is part of eMedia, and which owns eNCA.
Maseko was the day’s correspondent for eNCA at the EFF conference and decided to stay at Nasrec after his channel’s withdrawal. He later resigned from his position at the news channel. He also tweeted an apology to his colleagues for not taking the time to bid them farewell in person.
Maseko was rumoured to have secured a new job at the national broadcaster, which subsequent information appears to have confirmed.
This prompted other broadcasters and media personalities to rally behind Maseko by sharing their own alleged unpleasant experiences while working under Pillay.
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) released a statement focusing on the allegations of censorship that Maseko levelled against Pillay.
“Sanef is deeply concerned by allegations from former senior eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko that eNCA’s Kanthan Pillay had censored stories in the newsroom. The censoring of journalists who report in ethical and responsible ways is anathema in our industry and should always be strongly condemned.”
The organisation stated that it would write to eNCA management to request a meeting and to seek clarity on Pillay’s position.
“We welcome the fact that Maseko has agreed to approach Judge Kathleen Satchwell and the Media Ethics and Credibility Inquiry to discuss these issues further.”
Sanef called on all editors, media owners and newsroom executives to guard against all instances of editorial interference in newsrooms and to allow journalists to continue with their work in a responsible and ethical manner.
Both Pillay and his fellow ZACP member Roman Cabanac have now deleted their Twitter accounts.
(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)
