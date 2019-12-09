News Update 9.12.2019 12:24 pm

Flooding reported in Pretoria, Centurion due to heavy rain

Kayla van Petegem
Tshwane emergency services are monitoring low water bridges and areas at risk of flooding. Image: Centurion Rekord

Tshwane emergency services urged motorists to avoid high flooding areas and low water bridges during heavy rainfall.

Roads have been closed in Centurion and in some parts of Pretoria on Monday morning due to flooding, reports Centurion Rekord.

“The low water bridge at End and Rabie streets have been closed following heavy rain since Sunday afternoon,” said Tshwane emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

He said Lenchen Road at the Centurion lake was also closed.

According to reports, Lyttelton Road in Clubview was also closed due to flooding.

Mabaso also mentioned that the Capital Park low water bridge had also been closed on Monday morning and would be monitored through the course of the day.

He said no serious incidents have been reported yet.

The area around the Centurion hotel and Centurion Lake appeared to be underwater, according to photographs shared on social media.

Photo: Facebook/ArriveAlive

Motorists were advised to avoid these areas.

Videos of the flooding at the so-called informal sorting station next to West Avenue are also circulating on social media.

Reports claimed the homes of the informal recyclers living there had been destroyed.

Tshwane emergency services urged motorists to avoid high flooding areas during heavy rainfall.

“Road users should not attempt to cross low water bridges and any other stream where the water has swelled above normal,” warned Mabaso.

