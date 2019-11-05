AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel to represent Senzo Meyiwa family in court

Lobby group AfriForum announced at a media briefing on Tuesday morning that it will be representing the family of late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in the investigation into his murder.
Head of the organisation’s private prosecuting unit Advocate Gerrie Nel has been appointed as the family’s advocate.
AfriForum says they are stepping in following the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failing to institute prosecution.
The organisation’s CEO, Kallie Kriel, said: “It is important that AfriForum gets involved in cases such as these – it’s in the interest of the whole country that the criminal justice system functions properly.
“AfriForum serves as a counterweight to the failure of the state, and as a civil rights watchdog, it is our duty to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing.
“The Meyiwa family are proud to be associated with an organisation that is bold enough to stand with us in the fight for justice in this case. We are therefore calling on all reasonable South Africans of all races to stand with us and oppose this injustice.
“The Meyiwa family deserves justice.”
Senzo’s brother, Siyabonga Meyiwa, said at the press briefing: “We, together with AfriForum, want to honour Senzo by ensuring that justice is served, and his murderers are brought to book.
“We are proud to be associated with AfriForum, that is willing to fight for the truth. I will not die before this is sorted. I don’t fear anyone, I only fear God.”
This follows the family of Meyiwa, who was killed in a robbery five years ago in Vosloorus, approaching the organisation for help in bringing his killers to justice, after accusing the NPA of failing to make headway in the case.
“We want to know why the NPA can’t prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over,” said Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, at a press briefing in October.
READ MORE: NPA thinks all witnesses are lying about Senzo Meyiwa’s murder – report
“I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested…”
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel confirmed this in a tweet at the time, saying the organisation was “more than willing to help” prosecute Meyiwa’s killers.
The family blames the NPA for the delay in justice as they say the South African Police Service (SAPS) have done all they can.
The NPA denied this and said they needed to carefully build a case.
“The NPA remains committed to delivering justice and to achieve this objective. The NPA requires thoroughly investigated cases that can pass judicial muster.
“The NPA is not prepared to enrol cases with insufficient evidence, lest we be guilty of malicious prosecution and raising false hope to the family of the late Senzo Meyiwa.”
The authority voiced concerns regarding the sharing of information on public platforms.
The NPA’s Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP), advocate Andrew Chauke, said in a statement: “Of grave concern is the sharing of details of ongoing investigations in the public domain as this practice is likely to jeopardise the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s.”
The Meyiwa family’s approaching AfriForum is likely due to the organisation having a private prosecutions unit which has taken on several cases, citing a lack of faith in the NPA.
These include several cases involving Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, and a case involving former Sars commissioner Tom Moyana’s allegedly assaulting his 24-year-old son’s then 17-year-old girlfriend, who is the mother of Moyane’s six-month-old grandson.
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)
