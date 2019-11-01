Police look for suspects after double murder in Marloth Park

The Lowveld was rocked by yet another two murders on Wednesday, when a man and woman were killed in a house in Marloth Park, reports Lowvelder.
Koenraad Collier (53) had been living in Mozambique for years, where he had multiple businesses.
The female victim was a 75-year-old from the Netherlands.
Her name has not yet been released and will not until her next-of-kin have been notified.
The incident happened in Seeikoei Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Collier, his wife (53) and mother (80), along with the friend arrived at their home in Marloth Park during the day.
According to police spokesman Brig Leonard Hlathi, two men approached the house.
“They demanded work, to which the family said there was none at the moment that they could offer,” he said.
“Suddenly more men appeared, with one of them wielding a firearm.
Collier’s wife and mother survived the attack and managed to reach the panic button at around 10.15pm. Securicon and SAPS teams rushed to the scene.
On arrival they found that he and the woman had died.
Hlathi said they suffocated to death as a result of the gagging.
Gerhard Coetzer from Securicon said there was no sign of forced entry.
Collier’s wife and mother were rushed to Mediclinic Nelspruit by Securicon EMS for treatment.
Robyn Baard, patient experience manager at the hospital, said they did not wish to speak to the media at this time. She said the women were quite seriously injured.
“They will require specialised medical care for some time.”
Police have opened two counts of murder and urged anyone with information to contact Sgt Vusi Moses Thobela on 082-449-0242.
