Body confirmed to be Heidi Scheepers as search for six-year-old continues

The body of a woman discovered near Herolds Bay over the weekend has been positively identified as that of 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers, who went missing a week ago along with her six-year-old daughter Cuzette, who is still missing, and her two-year old son Hugo, whose body was found last Thursday.
The search for Cuzette will continue.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the search would extend from the Wilderness to Voëlklip/Herolds Bay, and to Mossel Bay, weather permitting.
Divers will concentrate on the Voëlklip area, where the VW Caravelle of the child’s mother, Heidi Scheepers, was found on rocks in the sea last week.
There is still no clarity on what caused the vehicle to go off the cliff. It has been lifted to dry land and is being examined for any clues as to what may have happened.
The body of Hugo was the first to be found after the three were reported missing last Tuesday.
His body was found floating in a gorge near the vehicle last Thursday. Suzette’s body was found on Saturday.
“Yesterday’s efforts were unsuccessful,” said Pojie on Monday, regarding continued efforts to find Cuzette.
Emergency rescuers and the National Sea Rescue Institute remain on standby.
In the meantime, Pojie said Etienne Scheepers, the father and husband, had the support of his family during this difficult time.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.